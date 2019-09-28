MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Preparing for disasters, especially earthquakes, will be the subject of the “Earthquake Preparedness Roadshow,” coming to town Tuesday. The presentation, sponsored by the Washington Emergency Management Division and the Washington Geological Survey, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Moses Lake Civic Center, 411 South Balsam St.
“Learn about earthquake early warning systems, why ‘drop, cover and hold’ is the best protective action you can take and how earthquake fault lines work,” wrote Steven Friederich of the Washington State Military Department
The state and federal governments suggest people should have an emergency kit with sufficient supplies for two weeks, Friederich wrote. The kit should include first aid supplies, a flashlight and radio (hand-cranked or battery-powered), food and water for as much as two weeks, prescription medicines, among other things. The entire list, and the reasons behind it, will be part of Tuesday’s presentation.
Kiana Kabanje, disaster preparedness outreach program manager for Washington Emergency Management, said she would talk about family emergency preparedness for any situation, but will focus on earthquakes. Moses Lake is one of five stops for the roadshow, the others being Pullman, Spokane, Toppenish and Richland.