Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — County law enforcement moves a step further into the computer age later this month when e-ticketing goes online.
“Instead of writing out a paper copy of the citation, an officer will be able to scan the license, the registration, and the system automatically populates those fields,” explained Monica Walker, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. “Then, the office will just have to fill in the variables, like the location of the stop and what they are charging them with.”
In April, the sheriff’s office received a $102,598.26 grant from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety to equip 18 patrol vehicles with equipment for the e-ticketing system, including the computer, scanner, router, antenna, docking station and printer charging cradle. Last month, sheriff’s office deputies underwent a daylong training seminar to learn the system and get hands-on with using it. An additional training is set for Tuesday, which will include Lewis and Nez Perce county law enforcement agencies, which have also implemented e-ticketing.
The purpose of the system is twofold, according to Walker.
“It’s about efficiency, and it cuts down on errors and redundancy,” she said.
The current system had three points where errors can creep into the reporting process. One at the point of officer contact, the second when data is entered at dispatch and lastly when the paper copy gets to court. At any of these points, information can be entered incorrectly, such as transposing numbers, Walker explained. With e-ticketing, this data is entered automatically, preventing those errors, and reduces the number of in-between steps.
“This streamlines things, and it makes it easier for everyone,” she said.
The second benefit of this system will be in officer safety. Walker explained these car-mounted systems will have computer-aided dispatch software that allows deputies to receive real-time call information as a dispatcher is taking down the information. This is just limited, she clarified, where wireless connections are unavailable, just as it would be with a normal cellphone.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Human remains not likely connected to county cold cases: Skeleton found on Salmon River undergoing testing
GRANGEVILLE — Determination on human remains found along the Salmon River last month is pending anthropological examination. However, Idaho County law enforcement believe, at this point, it is not related to any of its unsolved cases.
“It doesn’t appear to be any of our missing people,” said Detective Jerry Johnson, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, based on an initial dental examination of the skeletal remains first discovered Sept. 16.
The skeletal human remains are currently are undergoing testing at the University of Idaho.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, most of the skeletal remains of one adult were recovered. At this time, however, there is no specific information as to the identity of the remains or the time frame they have been at this location.
On Sept. 16, the sheriff’s office was notified when beachcombers located a few small pieces of bone that appeared suspicious to them, 10 miles downriver from White Bird on the Salmon River. The bones were found in a remote location, under the high-water mark, at a back eddy and nearly entirely under sand and silt.
The small bones were turned over to the sheriff’s office, and photos were sent to forensic anthropologist Sara Getz with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department in Pocatello. Getz confirmed they were of human origin but was unable to make further conclusions.
On Sept. 26, sheriff’s office employees were taken by jet boat to the location by John and Alyssa Adkison, and the site was partially excavated. Due to the specialized nature of the excavation site, it was determined the sheriff’s office would seek professional assistance to recover the skeletal remains. The area around the site was secured, and the sheriff’s office reached out again to Getz and arrangements were made to return to the site at a later date.
On Oct. 1, sheriff’s office employees, and Kate Kolpan and Lee Sappington, both from the University of Idaho Anthropology Department, boarded the boat belonging to the Adkisons and returned to the site to carefully continue the excavation. After all of the remains were collected, they were packaged and turned over to Kolpan for further testing.
The sheriff’s office stated its thanks to all of the individuals who assisted in the recovery efforts, especially John and Alyssa Adkison for assistance and use of their personal jet boat.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday