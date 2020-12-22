Washington state Reps. Mary Dye and Joe Schmick will both serve as ranking minority members on key committees during the 2021 legislative session.
House Republicans announced committee assignments for the coming session Monday.
Dye, R-Pomeroy, will serve as ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee. She previously served as assistant ranking member.
The committee will have jurisdiction over a number of the clean energy and environmental initiatives Gov. Jay Inslee would like to pursue this year, including proposals to cap greenhouse gas emissions and establish an Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Panel.
Schmick, R-Colfax, retained his position as the ranking Republican on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee, a position he’s held since 2014. The committee will likely consider a variety of legislation this session related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schmick and Dye were also appointed to the House Appropriations Committee. Schmick was appointed to the House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee as well, while Dye was appointed to the House Capital Budget Committee.
The 2021 session is scheduled to begin Jan. 11.