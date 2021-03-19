AHSAKHA — Flows leaving Dworshak Dam and Reservoir will slowly drop starting late Saturday night and continue a gradual decline through Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Clearwater River below Orofino is expected to drop a total of about 2 feet as flows go from about 11,000 cubic feet per second to about 1,700 cfs. Flows are expected to stay at that level through next Friday.
According to the news release, snowpack in the mountains that feed the North Fork of the Clearwater River remains above average. Weather forecasts call for below-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation over the next two weeks. The decrease in water released now will make more water available in April when juvenile spring chinook and steelhead are released from Dworshak and Clearwater hatcheries.