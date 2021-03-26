AHSAKHA — Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers will increase the volume of water leaving Dworshak Dam next week to help support releases of juvenile fish from hatcheries on the Clearwater River.
Flows will increase Monday and Wednesday evenings between 7 and 11 p.m. River levels will come up about 1.5 feet each night, and flows will eventually level off at 9,700 cubic feet per second, where they will remain through next Friday.
According to a news release from the Corps, snow in the mountains that feeds the North Fork of the Clearwater River is near average for this time of year. The agency intends to adjust flows throughout April to support hatchery release and meet flood control targets.