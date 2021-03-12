The Army Corps of Engineers will step down flows exiting Dworshak Dam and Reservoir early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the agency.
Flows exiting the dam will drop from about 13,800 cubic feet per second starting shortly before 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continue to fall until they reach 10,500 cubic feet per second at about 2 a.m. Flows are expected to remain around 10,500 cubic feet per second through next Friday.
Water levels on the Clearwater River downstream of Orofino are expected to drop less than 1 foot per hour during the two-hour span. At the lower flow rate, all of the water leaving the reservoir will run through the dam’s hydroelectric turbines. During the last two weeks, most of the flows leaving the reservoir have gone through turbines, but a smaller amount was directed through spillways at the dam. Spilled water can cause total dissolved gas levels to spike, which can harm juvenile fish in some cases.
The flows are being reduced based on the snowpack in the mountains that feed the North Fork of the Clearwater River.