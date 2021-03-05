AHSAHKA — Flows exiting Dworshak Dam and Reservoir will decrease slightly, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The agency was to begin the flow reduction at midnight this morning and continue to drop the flows through 1 a.m. Saturday.
Although the snowpack in the mountains that feeds the North Fork of the Clearwater River remains higher than average, the flows exiting the dam will be decreased from a robust 15,000 cubic feet per second to about 13,800 cfs. According to the news release, the agency plans to hold the flows at about that level through next Friday.
Most of the water, about 10,500 cfs, will be routed through hydroelectric turbines at the dam, and the rest will go through the dam’s spillways.