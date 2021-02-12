AHSAHKA — Flows exiting Dworshak Reservoir will stay steady through next Friday, but could vary between 1,700 to 4,000 cubic feet per second Feb. 20-28.
According to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers, it will begin lowering Dworshak Reservoir on Feb. 20 to meet new flood control goals. While flows may vary, the agency said it will not shape the water releases to match daily power demand.
In late January, the corps and Bonneville Power Administration were criticized by anglers and state and tribal fisheries agencies when water released from the reservoir followed the daily demand for electrical power, causing flows exiting the dam to range between 1,700 cfs and 10,000 cfs in a matter of hours.
The practice, known as load following, disrupted steelhead fishing on the North Fork of the Clearwater and lower Clearwater rivers, threatened juvenile fall chinook emerging from redds and could have led to kokanee being flushed out of the reservoir, according to the fisheries managers that asked for the practice to be banned for the remainder of winter.
The corps and BPA are slated to take up the request Wednesday.