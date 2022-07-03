OROFINO — The red, white and blue lights that have been installed at Dworshak Dam have been dedicated to the late Eric Engle, who worked at the dam and died there this past week.
Engle’s family and co-workers wanted to honor him with this dedication, according to a Saturday news release from the Army Corps of Engineers-Walla Walla District.
Engle was involved with the installation of the lights and “was a proud, patriotic veteran that loved his country and loved his community,” according to the news release. “These lights will serve to honor his memory at this dam and in the community he so loved.”
Engle was found dead at the dam Thursday morning. An investigation into his death is ongoing.
Logging truck crashes, dumps logs across highway near Asotin
ASOTIN — A logging truck crashed Saturday morning south of Asotin, leaving logs spilled onto the road and over a steep embankment, according to an Asotin County Fire District No. 1 post on its Facebook page.
The driver of the truck and a passenger both refused medical care on the scene.
The wreck happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on State Route 129, about 1 mile south of Asotin, according to the fire district’s post. The road was blocked in both directions. Traffic was diverted to a private road while crews moved the truck and logs.
Emergency crews from Asotin County Fire District No. 1, Asotin fire and Lewiston ambulance all responded to the wreck. Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Holiday affects Lewiston collection waste services
There will be no garbage collection service Monday in Lewiston because of the Fourth of July holiday, according to a city of Lewiston news release.
Regular weekly pickup, including recycling and yard waste, will occur one day later Tuesday through Saturday.
The Lewiston Transfer Station and Clearwater Composting will also be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Pilot seriously injured in single-engine plane crash near LaCrosse
LACROSSE, Wash. — A 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed Friday afternoon near a small airstrip close to the town of LaCrosse, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Kennedy, of Arlington, Wash., was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his plane lost power and subsequently crashed, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Friday near milepost 104 on State Route 26.
Kennedy sustained serious injuries and was flown from the crash site to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane via Life Flight. He was in serious condition Saturday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.
No one else was in the plane when it crashed.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and local emergency crews from the LaCrosse area responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting a joint investigation of the crash, according to the news release.