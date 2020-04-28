Dusty day

High winds from the west blew dust into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday afternoon as Sammie Rains (left) and Bethaney Sliger, both of Lewiston, get ready to hop back on their longboards for a ride along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. Wind guests in the valley topped out at 38 mph, according to the National Weather Service, but were more troublesome on the Palouse, where a dust storm closed State Route 26 near Dusty, Wash., for about six hours.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

