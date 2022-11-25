Aberdeen, Wash. — Crab conditions tests carried out by California, Oregon and Washington have led the three states’ respective departments of fish and wildlife to postpone the beginning of Dungeness crab season until Dec. 15.

The three states tested recently and found the crab meat quality was still less than satisfactory, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The decision will affect crab boats operating out of Westport, a major port for Dungeness crabbing.

