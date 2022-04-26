The Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho State Patrol had at least 11 arrests while participating in a DUI enforcement over the weekend.
The enforcement was from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to focus on DUI enforcement for Lewiston. While the focus was on DUIs, other violations were investigated and resulted in the seizure of more than 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of heroin and around 100 fentanyl pills. There were also 27 traffic stops, three DUIs for alcohol and one DUI for drugs, four felony arrests, seven misdemeanor arrests and five infractions. There were also arrests made for felony domestic violence, felony stalking and other drug offenses.
There are eight Lewiston police officers, two Idaho State Police officers and one Lewiston police communications specialist participating.