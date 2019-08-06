HELLS GATE STATE PARK — A dugout canoe constructed for display in front of the Lewis & Clark Discovery Center at Hells Gate State Park will hit the water at the marina there today and be available for people who would like to try paddling in the primitive watercraft.
The canoe, named the New Medizen, will be available for rides from 3-6 p.m. It was carved from a red cedar log by Jim Jameson of Lewiston and local volunteers. The work was funded by a $5,000 grant from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Lewis and Clark Trail Committee.