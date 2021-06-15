ASOTIN — Unusually warm weather and drought conditions prompted Asotin County officials to issue a burn ban earlier than normal this year.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, outdoor fires and any type of open burning were suspended for the summer, throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.
The only exception is campfires within designated fire pits at Chief Timothy Park, unless a statewide burn ban is enacted, Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said. Residential propane and charcoal barbecues can be used, but all beach fires and outdoor burning are prohibited because of the dry conditions.
Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said the burn ban is usually enacted in mid-July, but the fire danger is especially high this year. Hardin, who has been fighting fires for 36 years, said this year’s conditions are the worst he’s ever seen.
Riggers and Hardin are urging residents to adhere to the burn ban. Violators will face fines, according to the ordinance adopted by the commissioners.
More information is available by calling (509) 243-2020 or the Asotin County Fire District office.