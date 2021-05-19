Farmers are dismayed by their withering crops as north central Idaho and southeastern Washington experience one of the driest springtimes in many years.
“They’re all dry everywhere — way drier than normal,” said Loren Morscheck, a crops specialist with the McGregor Chemical Co. at Waha. Morscheck based his evaluation on 35 years of working with farmers, which will come to a close when he retires Friday.
“The winter wheat around here on rock patches and shallow soil is burning up pretty bad,” Morscheck said. “You can see that everywhere.”
Precipitation in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington is about 25 percent lower than normal, according to Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“That’s not good at all,” Cote said. “Generally in the summer, we don’t get too much significant precipitation so usually we rely on spring rains. We do have rain chances coming in through this week, especially later (today) into Friday ... but overall the precipitation amounts are not going to be really impressive. It will be better than nothing but it won’t necessarily relieve much of anything.”
Since October, the Lewiston-Clarkston area has picked up 6.19 inches of precipitation, which is less than the normal amount is 9.25 inches, Cote said.
The dry trend started in January, with only 2.8 inches of precipitation having been recorded since then. Normal precipitation from that point is 5.81 inches.
Matthew Mosman, who farms near Central Ridge on the Camas Prairie, and also is the new owner of Stout Flying Service in Lewiston, has had a bird’s eye view of the area while flying crop dusting tours.
“I feel the moisture is OK on the (Camas) Prairie and farther south,” Mosman said. “The farther you get out north, you get significantly drier. From the Tom Beall Road and the Tammany country, they’re really hurting. It’s really dry. (Farmers say) that wheat starts turning blue and then turns this silvery color and then it just starts dying. You’re seeing a lot of that around the lower Tammany country.”In southeastern Washington, according to NASS, “dry conditions left spring crops in an almost failed status. Pasture conditions were poor in Asotin County” and other crops are in critical shape.
“It kind of figures,” Mosman said. “It always comes this way. This is the first price increase (for wheat) we’ve seen in a few years — the markets are really good. But in dry-land farming, when the prices go up, the yields go down (because of lack of rain).
“I know a lot of guys are praying right now.”
