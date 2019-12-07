The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse experienced one of the driest Novembers in recent history, but the next three months could be wetter and warmer than normal.
The greater Lewiston area received 0.62 inches of precipitation in November, compared to a long-term average of 1.33 inches. That is the smallest total since 2005, when the month saw just 0.48 inches. It was Lewiston’s 21st-driest November since 1881, with data from some of the earlier years in that time span missing, said Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The National Weather Service reported Pullman saw its fourth-driest November (0.44 inches of precipitation) since records were first kept in 1893. The city’s normal November precipitation is 2.29 inches, and its record driest was 0.02 inches in 1929.
Moscow recorded its ninth-driest November — also since 1893 — with 0.79 inches falling. Moscow averages 3.61 inches, and its driest November was also in 1929, when 0.04 inches fell.
The parched region is expected to receive some rain today and toward the end of next week, Clevenger said.
Jon Fox, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the dry weather was primarily because of a strong ridge of high pressure from the coast that deflected moisture mainly to the south and east of the region.
According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, the region is leaning toward above-average temperatures from Nov. 21, 2019, to Feb. 21. There is a similar chance of above-average precipitation, which includes snow and rain, for the area during the three-month period.
The lack of November rain had little effect on winter wheat.
Shawn O’Connell, specialty crop manager at Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative in Genesee, said September and October precipitation softened the negative impacts November’s precipitation deficit had on winter wheat on the Palouse.
O’Connell said winter wheat in the area is typically planted between the middle of September and the end of October, so the September and October rains should have allowed the crop to germinate and get established in the ground. Winter wheat is harvested late July through August.
He said he hopes it snows this month and in January to cover and insulate the crop from cold temperatures, which, if cold enough, can kill winter wheat.
If this winter is warmer and wetter than normal, that would be a plus for the crop, O’Connell said.