It’s kind of a “Tale of Two Cities” scenario in farming this year — the best of times and the worst of times.
While the lack of moisture since January has prompted one of the driest springs many farmers remember for decades, prices for grains are through the roof — hitting dollar highs not seen in nearly eight years.
“We are definitely way drier this time of year than would be normal,” said Jeff Tee, 46, who farms north of Moscow near Latah, Wash.
“Last year was so good — so above average. This year, if you can cut an average crop, consider yourself lucky.”
At the same time, wheat, corn and soybeans are surging to historic highs, according to a report from Columbia Grain International.
Bad crop weather in the U.S., Canada and France has hurt wheat plants, adding to fears of drought in the American farm belt. Meanwhile, China is importing huge amounts of the world’s grain supplies as the country expands its massive hog production.
“We are in the middle of a commodity super cycle,” said Jeff Van Pevenage, president and chief executive officer of Columbia Grain International, based in Portland.
“Our producers are selling their crops at all-time highs or holding crops with the hope that markets will go even higher. Rising futures are driving broader gains. Wheat, corn and soybeans are the highest they’ve been since 2013. Soybean oils are trading higher than we’ve seen in decades.”
Despite the challenges this year of potential crop failures posed by dry weather, Tee said he believes farmers in this area will be able to benefit from the brisk market.
“If these commodity prices stay high, compared to what we’ve seen over the past five or six years, it will take the sting out of the (loss in) the yield,” Tee said. Higher prices “provide a level of income that allows you to stomach the lower prices and stay afloat.”
According to the Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative daily price report, bids for soft white wheat in May and June were $8.10 a bushel — nearly $2 more a bushel than a year ago.
Barley is bidding for $180 a ton, whole green peas for $10.50 a hundredweight and garbanzo beans selling at $30 a hundredweight.
The U.S. Drought Monitor ranks north central Idaho as mostly abnormally dry as of Thursday. Large portions of Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties, however, are listed in the moderate to severe drought range.
And the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 80s to mid-90s by early next week, with no rain in the seven-day forecast.
Matt Klaveano, 50, who farms near Thornton, Wash., about 15 miles north of Colfax, said farmers in the region are saying this is one of the driest years since 1977.
“We keep hearing 1977 was the worst drought year in my dad’s generation,” said Klaveano. “We did catch a rain not too long ago, but it’s the driest I’ve seen in my career, and I’ve farmed 29 years.
“They say you haven’t farmed long enough if you haven’t lived through a drought.”
Klaveano also is hopeful the switch might be flipped before this year’s crops are scorched. Meanwhile, some of what’s driving high prices in the commodity market could have something to do with people being anxious about potential inflation in the U.S. economy.
“Inflation’s been a buzz word on a lot of people’s minds,” Klaveano said. “Commodities have always been a good hedge against inflation. And global demand for commodities is strong, as well.
“It’s going to be a Catch-22; if it continues (to be) dry, we’re going to have lower yields but those higher prices, hopefully, will still be around. ... You don’t want to give up hope, but it’s not going to be real pretty next week if we don’t get rain soon.”
