SALEM, Ore. — A man convicted of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed five family members near Salem was sentenced to 34 years in prison.
The Statesman Journal reported Favian Garcia, of Gervais, was sentenced Monday. He was arrested Oct. 8, 2017, after he crashed a Land Rover head-on into a car driven by Lisette Medrano-Perez, 25.
Medrano-Perez, of Molalla, was driving to Salem to get haircuts for sons Ivan Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 8, and Medrano-Contreras, 6. Dayanara Medrano-Perez, 4, and Medrano-Perez’s niece, Angelina Vazquez-Crisp, 2, were with them. All five died at the scene.
Investigators determined Garcia had a blood-alcohol level of almost four times the legal limit.