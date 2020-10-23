Saturday is the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and several entities in the area will be accepting unneeded medications.
Collection sites are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewiston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Asotin County Fire Department, Moscow Police Department, Palouse Mall in Moscow, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the Troy Lions Club sidewalk in Moscow and the Pullman Police Department.
Collection sites are listed at takebackday.dea.gov/.
Year-round drop-off locations for Idaho are listed at www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/