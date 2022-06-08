ASOTIN — A female inmate who smuggled fentanyl into the Asotin County Jail was sentenced Monday to six months of inpatient treatment and 24 months of supervision under the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative.
Kelsy J. Darst, 40, reportedly hid the drugs in her throat, anchored by her false teeth, after her arrest on outstanding warrants. Another inmate later overdosed on the drugs and was successfully treated with Narcan and other life-saving measures.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a small container containing 23 blue fentanyl pills was reportedly found under Darst’s mattress in the women’s dorm at the jail in April.
Darst, a Spokane resident, entered into a plea agreement before being sentenced by Asotin County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. The Spokane resident was represented by attorney Roger Sandberg, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols handled the case on behalf of the state.