BOVILL — Don Patterson stopped his truck along a narrow forest road near here and climbed out to check on an “elite” white pine tree.
At about 100 years of age, the tree survived white pine blister rust, an introduced viral disease that wiped out most of its contemporaries and continues to suppress the once dominant species.
It was first identified as special in 1968. Foresters of the time were instructed to keep their eyes out for white pine trees that seemed not to be bothered by the illness.
Finding them wasn’t easy. Patterson, a forester with Stimsom Lumber Co. based out of Coeur d’Alene, guessed the occurrence of such specimens to be just 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 20,0000 trees.
“This would be one that didn’t show any signs of blister rust but was surrounded by death and disease,” he said. “Over the years, they ended up collecting locations on something like 3,500 of these trees.”
Seeds and pollen from the so-called “elite trees” were gathered and used in an effort to grow white pine seedlings resistant to blister rust. Collections are still made periodically and used in new rust resistance trials.
So Patterson and his colleague, Riley Tschida, were checking the tree for catkins, the male cone that produces pollen. Individual white pine trees are both male and female. The catkins appear at the middle portion of the crown.
When ready, they release pollen grains to float on air currents and possibly land on a female cone flower growing in the upper portion of a nearby tree. If successful, a pine cone will develop the next year and mature. Eventually it will dry, open its scales and winged seeds will helicopter down.
In mid-June, the catkins could be expected to start producing pollen. Tschida picked up a long stick and used it to hook a branch so he could pull it down.
“Here’s some,” he said.
This was good news. Patterson had checked on this particular tree earlier in the spring and found it to be without catkins.
“Those are what we want to try to get,” he said. “This is still early. Oh, but it’s close.”
If they were ripe, the next step would be to figure out how to collect the catkins. Most of the catkins aren’t as easy to reach as the ones Tschida snagged. Collecting them is risky since they grow from about the middle of the tree up.
“The trouble we’ve got now is we can’t find people to climb trees anymore,” said Patterson. “People occasionally fall out of trees and get seriously hurt. The last guy I heard about had done that a few years ago and called it quits.”
Patterson believes there is a technological solution. Drones have been developed to help harvest in the fruit industry. He would like the Inland Empire Tree Improvement Cooperative, which is a key player in white pine restoration, to invest in a large drone and harvester attachment. It would cost about $22,000 but make future collections easier and safer.
While that purchase is in the future, Stimson does use smaller drones to monitor its trees. Tschida fired one up and donned a pair of virtual reality goggles that enabled him to follow live footage from the drone’s camera. It showed the tree full of neon green catkins. It was the same thing for another mature white pine on an adjacent ridge.
Patterson said it might be best to wait a year and see if a harvesting drone is available before collecting pollen.
“I’m hoping to be able to convince people to do that in the future,” he said. “It’s something that is really pretty feasible and we may have to go to that to get this done.”
