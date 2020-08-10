PULLMAN — Each year, this city on the Palouse uses enough water to fill up Washington State University’s Martin Stadium 44 times — that’s an average of 90 gallons per person every day.
In order to boost regional water conservation awareness about the resource, the city of Pullman recently unveiled a special bus that features an external wrap depicting the Palouse’s unique hydrogeology and terrain. It also has informational messaging to spread awareness about the region’s dependency on the Grande Ronde Aquifer for potable water.
The Grande Ronde is part of the Palouse Groundwater Basin and supplies drinking water for Pullman, Moscow and surrounding towns and areas — but its levels are decreasing.
Over the last 85 years, the Grande Ronde’s water level has receded by more than 100 feet, and it continues to decline.
In an effort to cut back on the 2.5 million gallons of water Pullman pumps from the aquifer each day, messaging in the bus includes lifestyle changes people can make to help conserve water, said Cara Haley, a Pullman city engineer. Such changes include shortening showers and turning off the faucet during teeth brushing.
“We wanted to find a relatable way for people to understand how much water it is that the city of Pullman pumps, and then how much water we could potentially save by implementing certain practices,” Haley said.
For example, if half of Pullman’s residents reduced their showers by just 3 minutes each day, the amount of water saved annually could fill Martin Stadium three times, she said.
“We’re hopeful that folks who are sitting on the bus might think about ways they can change their habits to help our aquifer, which is really the only source of drinking water we have,” Haley said. “If we don’t turn around that trend of water levels dropping, we’re going to have to find another way to supply water in the longer term.”
The new bus is scheduled to begin serving Pullman residents on Aug. 24.
It is one of seven electric-hybrid buses in the city’s 23-bus fixed-route fleet. Due to the COVID-19 situation, buses are offering rides to all people free of charge in order to limit interactions at the front of the bus.
Routes are currently operating daily at a limited capacity with a maximum of 10 riders at a time.
For more information about Pullman Transit, visit bit.ly/33vMBYZ or call (509) 332-6535.
