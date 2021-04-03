OLYMPIA — More than 130 law enforcement agencies across the state, including those in Thurston County, are increasing distracted driving patrols throughout the month of April.
The increased patrols started April 1 and will continue through April 19, according to a news release from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The increased patrols come as the state observes April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
“We hope that by emphasizing distracted driving prevention this April we can help everyone build safety habits that are not dependent on fear of getting a ticket,” said Erika Mascorro, WTSC Program Manager for Distracted Driving, in the news release.
Four law enforcement agencies in Thurston County will increase patrols as part of the effort, including the Olympia Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Tenino Police Department and Washington State Patrol.
Motorists who are caught by law enforcement will be ticketed for unfocused driving. They also can receive a “dangerously distracted” citation for committing other traffic violations due to distractions that don’t involve cell phone use, the release read.
The statewide distracted driving rate increased from 6.8 percent in 2019 to 9.4 percent in 2020, according to the WTSC’s 2020 Distracted Driving Observation Survey. The study notes this increase is not statistically significant, but argues the data is still indicative of an increase in high-risk behavior.
Breaking down the statewide increase, distracted driving increased on city streets from 8.1 percent in 2019 to 17.4 percent in 2020. At the same time, distracted driving increased from 6.5 percent in 2019 to 13.2 percent in 2020 on county roads, according to the survey.
Notably, the survey also found distract-ed driving decreased on state routes from 6.6 percent to 5.8 percent between 2019 and 2020, but again, this margin is not statistically significant.
On city streets, cellphone use while driving increased from 6.3 percent in 2019 to 11.7 percent in 2020, the survey found. Meanwhile, cellphone use on county roads increased from 4.8 percent to 6 percent of all drivers last year, according to the survey.
Despite the increases, the survey notes case filings for cellphone use while driving decreased dramatically from nearly 6,000 in April 2019 to well bellow 500 in 2020. The report suggests this development is likely due to pandemic restrictions.
Overall, the commission found distracted driver-involved fatalities decreased 24 percent in 2020, but the largest reductions occurred from January to March — before pandemic restrictions took effect.
The report notes analysts generally believe distraction-involved crashes are under reported due to non-specific reporting practices. More specific reporting practices were implemented last year, the report read.
The commission recommends drivers put cell phones away, passengers politely encourage focused driving and parents lead by example. More practical steps can be found on WTSC’s Together We Get There website.
“All of us can work together to encourage focused driving,” said WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin in the release. “Together we can make our roads safer.”
In addition to this local effort, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also planning a similar four-hour enforcement effort called Connect to Disconnect on April 8, the release read.