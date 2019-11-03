OROFINO — A Weippe man was injured in a logging truck accident that was reported at 5:57 a.m. Thursday in Clearwater County.
According to a news release issued by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, a 1991 Peterbilt driven by Michael J. Rukavina, 69, was loaded with logs and headed west on U.S. Highway 12 when the wreck occurred.
Rukavina was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital by ambulance, and he is no longer a patient at the hospital. No information about his injuries was released.
The sheriff’s office, ambulance and Orofino Fire Department all responded to the scene.