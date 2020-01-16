TACOMA — A suspected drunken driver traveling very slowly is accused of repeatedly ramming a man’s truck in Tacoma after the man complained about his speed.
The road rage incident occurred Monday at the intersection of East Portland Avenue and East 64th Street.
A 47-year-old man was driving a sedan down East 64th about 10 mph, according to court documents.
When another driver pulled alongside the sedan, “he exchanged words with the driver of the sedan regarding his speed,” Pierce County prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
The driver reached for something out of sight and the man in the truck kept driving, fearful the other driver had a gun.
He glanced behind him and realized the driver had not turned left as his signal indicated, and instead was driving next to his truck.
Fearful one of them would crash into oncoming traffic, the man in the truck pulled over in the 6400 block of Portland Avenue.
“At that point the defendant drove towards the victim’s parked vehicle and yelled out, ‘I’m going to kill you, (expletive)!’ ” records say.
The victim got out of the truck just as the other driver rammed the truck door.
Because the victim was stuck between the two vehicles, he punched the sedan’s windshield, cracking it.
When the sedan backed up a few feet, the victim ran for his truck but the other driver again rammed the truck before driving off.
The victim called police and officers found damage to the truck, as well as glass, part of a light and aluminum at the scene.
A witness who jotted down the sedan’s license plate gave the information to police, who tracked the driver down nearby.
His breath smelled of alcohol, and there was a beer can in the sedan’s cup holder, records say.
On Monday, the man pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and felony harassment. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail.