RIGGINS — The driver of a semitractor-trailer was uninjured after he lost control of his vehicle late Tuesday and crashed into the Salmon River about 11 miles north of Riggins on U.S. Highway 95.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, James M. Alden, 60, of Orting, Wash., was southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 207 with his truck loaded with paper products. Alden lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right shoulder of the highway, traveling about 300 feet and continuing down a steep embankment. The truck came to rest in the river, about 70 feet from the roadway. Alden was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, the state police said.