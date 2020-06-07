Idaho State Police are searching for Connie Williams and her 1994 Toyota Corolla after a car accident on U.S. Highway 12 in which Williams’ car left the roadway Saturday morning and went into the Clearwater River.
The crash happened at at 5:51 a.m. at milepost 71.6 about 5 miles east of Kamiah. Williams was traveling east when she left the roadway and drove into the Clearwater River, an ISP news release said.
The vehicle was seen briefly and identified before it fully submerged. LifeFlight and multiple boats were deployed to search the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or Williams, the news release said.
Idaho State Police is asking the public if they see either the vehicle or the victim to call 911 immediately.
The investigation continues.