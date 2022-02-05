TACOMA — A driver was killed early Friday after losing control of his truck near Spanaway and hitting a power pole, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Gregory Hicks, 32, of Yelm, Wash., was traveling south on state Route 507 when his vehicle left the road and struck a pole.
The 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck stopped in a ditch and the pole fell onto SR 507 near Eighth Avenue South.
Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said it’s unclear why he lost control.
The crash, which occurred about 2:30 a.m., blocked SR 507 for more than four hours.