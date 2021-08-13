WINCHESTER — A 71-year-old Grangeville man was injured after failing to slow down in a work construction zone on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 278, near Winchester.
Michael Cavin was traveling south in a 2000 Lincoln Towncar when he failed to observe slowed traffic where an Idaho Transportation Department crew was painting the roadway, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Cavin crossed into a northbound turn lane to avoid colliding with a vehicle. The northbound turn lane was occupied by the paint vehicle and dismounted personnel.
Cavin attempted to reenter the southbound lane, the news release said, but he struck the driver’s side front of the paint vehicle, barely missing a ground crew member. The ground crew member sustained minor injuries from debris.
Cavin continued traveling southbound in both the turn lane and southbound lane, striking the driver’s side rear of an unoccupied flagger vehicle. After reentering the southbound lane, Cavin struck a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Kyle Andrews, 36, of Lewiston.
Cavin then traveled left across all lanes, exiting the roadway on the northbound shoulder. He was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Both parties were wearing seatbelts; the crash is under investigation by the state police.