A 32-year-old woman was identified by Lewiston police as one of the drivers involved in a fatal two-car wreck in Lewiston’s Normal Hill neighborhood last week.
Jayne Carr, of Lewiston, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 at a high rate of speed on Ninth Avenue last Tuesday, according to Lewiston Police Department news releases.
Her car crashed into a 2015 silver Honda Civic traveling north on Eighth Street, resulting in both cars careening westbound on Ninth Avenue, where they came to rest badly damaged.
The Honda was driven by Linda Dupuis, 60, of Peck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carr was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and remains there under a doctor’s care with serious injuries, according to the news release.
Police have been unable to interview Carr about the incident. The crash is still under investigation, including what led up to the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time, the news releases said.