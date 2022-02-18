KENNEWICK — The driver in last weekend’s deadly rollover accident reportedly was seen drinking beer at a bonfire in Hover Park before getting behind the wheel of his truck and speeding off.
Witnesses said Jacob M. Reed “went pedal to the floor” as he took off in his pickup, but missed a curve leaving the Finley park, according to court documents.
The tires on his 2004 Ford F250 went off the roadway, causing Reed to overcorrect and sending the truck rolling several times, documents said.
Bryanna Lee Campbell, 21, died in the early Saturday wreck when she was thrown out and pinned.
Reed, 20, was critically injured and remains hospitalized in Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center after multiple surgeries.
While not clear when he will be released, Benton County prosecutors went ahead and charged Reed with vehicular homicide, a felony.
Bail is set at $250,000 on a nationwide warrant, which means Reed will be arrested just before he leaves the hospital.
The charging documents state he was under the influence of alcohol, and possibly drugs, when he drove in a reckless manner in the Feb. 12 crash.
Investigators allegedly found a small, plastic straw with remnants of methamphetamine in Reed’s clothes that were removed from him at the hospital.
Court documents state that Campbell left the bonfire with Reed at about 1 a.m., telling others to meet them at a late-night restaurant in Kennewick. At least one person pleaded with Campbell not to get in the truck.
The Ford — with Reed, Campbell and Ryan Molina-Jaimes inside — waited for a train to pass by the Hover Park entrance before taking off at a high rate of speed, documents said.
Witnesses immediately rushed to the crash site but were unable to save Campbell.
Reed “was found lying partially outside of the driver-side window ... slumped over and yelling for help,” court documents show. He was removed on a stretcher and initially taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, before being flown to Harborview.
Molina-Jaimes was seen crawling from the backseat of the truck and out the front windshield, documents said. Authorities have said even though he was not injured, he was taken to a Tri-City hospital to be checked out.
None of the three were wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has said.
Deputies on scene were told that Reed had been seen drinking one or two beers before the crash, and smelled like alcohol. Medical staff took samples of his blood for testing at the Washington State Patrol toxicology lab as part of the criminal case.
Documents also state that he is from Iowa with no local ties, and was found with a fake ID card.
Campbell, who’d lived in Finley almost her entire life, was a sales associate at Grigg’s Department Store in Pasco, according to her obituary. She was a 2019 graduate of River View High School.
A GoFundMe account was started by a family member last weekend.
“Bryanna was a bright and beautiful young woman. She had passions and dreams. She was taken far, far, far too soon,” wrote the fundraiser’s organizer, Lenora Puckett-Goins.
In a separate Facebook post, Puckett-Goins described Campbell as a “beautiful soul” and said she had a “love for life, rodeo and this world.”
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.