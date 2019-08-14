BOISE — The Fairfield man who crashed his pickup into a vehicle Saturday, killing three children, admitted to being drunk and allegedly had a blood alcohol content that was more than double the legal limit to drive, according to court documents.
Matthew Park, 46, is charged on suspicion of three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. The sisters who died were ages 6, 5 and 3, and they were all in car seats at the time of the crash.
On Monday, a Blaine County magistrate judge set Park’s bond at $400,000, and he remains in custody at the Blaine County jail.
The Saturday crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Idaho 20 at the site of a temporary signal for the Idaho Transportation Department’s bridge construction project south of Bellevue. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported that Park rear-ended the Dodge Neon, driven by Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home.
Lurak’s fiancee, Emma Weigand, 26, of Mountain Home, was in the front passenger seat of the Dodge Neon, according to a probable cause affidavit. In the backseat were the three girls.
According to a copy of the criminal complaint filed against Park, Lurak sustained neck and back injuries and Weigand suffered a broken arm. Two of the children, the 6-year-old and 5-year-old, died at the scene of the crash. The 3-year-old girl died at a Boise hospital.
When police interviewed Park, he reportedly had a blood alcohol content between 0.191 and 0.189, the documents state. The legal limit to drive is 0.08.