BURBANK, Wash. — Troopers say driver fatigue is behind a crash in a Burbank roundabout.
Cynthia J. Hoctor, 69, was eastbound on Highway 124, just off Highway 12, when she missed the curve in the traffic circle, the Washington State Patrol reported.
“The driver appeared to drive THROUGH the traffic circle, not around it as designed,” Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter.
The White Salmon, Wash., woman’s 2005 Subaru Legacy station wagon ended up striking a decorative concrete barrier after driving over the roundabout.
Troopers said Hoctor was wearing a seat belt in the 7:09 a.m. Monday crash.
She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, and was cited for second-degree negligent driving.