A 43-year-old Lewiston man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after a father and son were killed in an accident near Lapwai.

William L. Clements Jr. was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, all felonies. Clements was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday at the time of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people, Kim Michael Thompsen, 67, of Syracuse, Utah, and Troy Michael Thompsen, 40, of Meridian, Idaho, according to the probable cause affidavit and the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office.

