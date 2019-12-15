VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say a Vancouver woman was driving under the influence when she struck a pedestrian walking on a sidewalk Friday night in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.
Portland police were dispatched at 7:06 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car near the intersection of Southeast Grand Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Arriving officers found a woman suffering serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. She was taken to an area hospital, according to a Portland Police Bureau news release.
Officers learned the suspect car, a 2016 Subaru Legacy Outback, first crashed into a light pole. The driver backed up and tried to leave northbound on Southeast Grand Avenue. The driver then swerved onto the sidewalk on Southeast Morrison Street, striking the pedestrian and the face of a building, the news release said.
The driver again tried to back up to leave the scene, but passersby yelled at her to stop, according to police.
Sabrina R. Hall, 25, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver-injury, misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver-property damage, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving. She was booked into the Multnomah County, Ore., Detention Center.