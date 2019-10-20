CULDESAC — No one was hurt in an accident that closed U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac for a period of time on Saturday.
The accident happened at about 7:40 a.m. about two miles south of Culdesac. It involved a man pulling a 30-foot camper trailer with a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck when he had a mechanical issue and lost control of the vehicle, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
“The driver stated he was almost at a complete stop before the F-250 and camper trailer rolled off of the embankment and into the creek below,” according to the news release.
The road was closed while the pickup and trailer were placed back on the road.