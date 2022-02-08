One person died Sunday morning after their vehicle drove off the Levee Bypass, over the levee and into the Snake River in Lewiston, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the person who died wasn’t released Monday while the sheriff’s office continued the investigation into the incident.
Officers from the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate Bridge to assist Lewiston police and Lewiston fire and rescue, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Lewiston police officers had already arrived and entered the water but were unable to get the driver out of the vehicle because it was sinking into the river.
The Nez Perce County dive team arrived and was able to locate the vehicle and its single occupant. The person was removed from the river, and then the vehicle, a newer Acura SUV, was towed out.