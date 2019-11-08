OROFINO — A 55-year-old Weippe man is in fair condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following a logging truck accident early Thursday.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Danny C. Huddleston was involved in an accident at milepost 1.2 on the Grangemont Road at Orofino. The accident was reported at 4:41 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The logging truck is owned by Finke Logging.
Huddleston was taken by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joe’s. The accident is being investigated by the Idaho State Police.