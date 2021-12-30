Police cited an 18-year-old Lewiston man Tuesday night for driving too fast for conditions when the white 1988 Buick LeSabre he was driving slid through an intersection and over the steep embankment along Prospect Avenue, injuring two of his passengers.
Lukis Gerst was able to leap from the vehicle and avoid injury before it plunged over the embankment, crashing into a pole shed at Riverview Marina and causing an estimated $10,000 damage, according to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Brandon Hopple. Passengers Patrick McConnell, 19, and a juvenile both were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries.
Hopple said Gerst was westbound on Seventh Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was unable to stop because of excessive speed on the icy road conditions.