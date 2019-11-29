SPOKANE — A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent shooting was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a car chase through northeast Spokane.
River E. Hewson is a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday, police Cpl. Nick Briggs said in a news release. Hewson also was wanted on two unrelated felony warrants — one issued by the Department of Corrections for escaping supervision, and the other for vehicle theft.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol sergeant spotted Hewson driving a vehicle in the Hillyard neighborhood, and officers attempted to pull him over, believing he was still armed, Briggs said. Hewson did not comply and immediately sped away, Briggs said.
Officers pursued Hewson until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the intersection of Addison Street and Euclid Avenue, where he was arrested without further resistance, Briggs said. Officers reported finding methamphetamine in Hewson’s possession.
The collision damaged three parked vehicles, an officer’s patrol car, the vehicle Hewson was driving and two fences. Briggs said no officers or bystanders were injured.
Hewson was booked into the Spokane County Jail at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the online jail roster.
Hewson has nine prior felonies on his record, including convictions for assault, robbery and rioting with a deadly weapon, Briggs said.
Hewson now faces charges of first-degree assault, unlawful gun possession and drive-by shooting in connection with Monday’s incident. For the car chase, he faces charges of drug possession and eluding police. Briggs said police had requested a search warrant for Hewson’s vehicle and additional charges are possible.
“In this instance, the serious and violent nature of the charges, coupled with the continued threat Hewson posed to public safety, indicated immediate apprehension was in the best interest of community safety,” Briggs wrote.