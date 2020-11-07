Dressed alike

August Frank/TribuneA jogger’s hat and jacket match a tree’s red leaves and green ivy coating as he runs along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Friday. The weather this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to be unsettled, with rain and perhaps snow in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

