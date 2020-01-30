The deepening of Hells Gate Marina is underway and should last for at least a couple of weeks.
Hells Gate State Park employees are working to deepen the mooring area and to address a shallow spot in the entrance to the marina from the Snake River.
Park manager Charlie Chase said the dredging crew is making good progress on some of the worst spots in the part of the marina in which boat owners store their vessels in slips. Water depths at the marina shrink to as little as 1½ feet in the late summer months. That makes it difficult for most vessels, and impossible for some of the larger boats, to enter and exit the moorage area.
A portion of the entrance to the marina from the Snake River also becomes shallow during summer months. Chase said there is a hump where depths get as shallow as about 1½ feet. That area is set to be addressed in the dredging.
“We will take that hump out of there,” he said. “It doesn’t go all the way across the marina entrance, but it is a hump that is about a foot and a half deep.”
When the work is done, Chase said the marina should be 5 feet deep at times when Lower Granite Reservoir is at its lowest elevation. That generally happens in the summer, as Snake River flows drop and the Army Corps of Engineers lowers the reservoir level to aid migrating juvenile salmon.
The park received a $90,000 grant from the state Waterways Improvement Fund to perform the work. The plan is to remove about 20,000 cubic yards of dredge spoils that will be pumped to a settling pond on park property nearby once used by Atlas Sand and Gravel.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.