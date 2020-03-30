Dreaming of the day we’ll be trying to catch a waiter’s eye again

Once this is over, just think how much we will appreciate all of our friends.
I appreciate my friends now, but it will be a lot better when I can see them in person. These virtual wine gatherings just don’t have the same ambience as sitting out on the deck with friends face-to-face.
But it’s the best we can do now. And the wine still tastes good.
Speaking of sitting down, how about restaurants? I remember the good old days of sitting down in a restaurant, waiting to catch the waiter’s eye because there were so many other people in the restaurant also trying to catch the waiter’s eye.
Did we ever think we’d be missing that? I love the bustle and close-community feel of a crowded restaurant, pondering over a menu with friends, comparing what we’ve eaten here before, deciding to try something new. And always filling up before the dessert tray comes around, making it impossible to order that carrot cake with the cream cheese frosting you were eyeing as you came through the door.
I’m ordering curbside now, like a lot of my friends and colleagues are. It’s good — sorta — although many people have lost their jobs, and that makes it sad. Eating at home has its charms, but I will be so happy to be able to go back into a restaurant and sit down and order a meal and stay there until I finish it. I may consider bringing a tent and camping out on the doorstep.
In the meantime, I get a raft of emails every day from cooking websites offering recipe ideas for bunkering at home. How many ways can you say “hamburger casserole”? Some things just should be left to the professionals.
But back to visiting with friends. I’ve kept in touch with many of them — some of whom I hadn’t thought to check in with for a while. Fortunately no one in my friendship circle has gotten sick from this current pandemic, and for the most part, everybody is keeping a pretty good attitude about staying home. This just happens to be a good time to catch up on a lot of things we have put off because we were too busy running around town. I’m staring at windows that haven’t been washed for two years.
Probably one of the biggest disadvantages of not being able to get out of the house is that it leaves very little to talk about other than politics and disease.
Some of my friends and I have found, however, that we can still talk about old news — things that happened decades ago that we are now bringing out of our memory chests like a cherished treasure. My high school best friend recently asked me who I marched down the aisle with at our graduation ceremony. Now that is really going back in time, but it’s one of the advantages of being a senior citizen. You have lots of history. And one thing we know about history is, there will come a day when we will find some humor in this current predicament.
For now: Heh, heh.
