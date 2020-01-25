Despite the sticker price of $65,000, Kim and Seth Meek give a red 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 a thorough look as a sales representative from Joe Hall Ford helps with any questions the Clarkston couple might have on Friday afternoon at the Lewiston Auto Dealers New Car Show at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. The Meeks might have balked on this flashy model, but Kim noted she was going to get a Mustang sometime in the near future. The car show, in its 40th year, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to attend.
Dillon Agee, 21, takes video with his cellphone while sitting in the front seat of a 2019 Toyota Supra while perusing the selection of vehicles at the car show on Friday afternoon.