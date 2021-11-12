Now is not the time to let down your guard.
That clear message is shared by Dr. Bob Lutz about the seemingly never-ending battle with COVID-19.
Lutz, 59, of Spokane, in his role as health officer with Asotin County Public Health, stresses the need for more people to get vaccinated and to follow established practices: wear a mask when indoors, especially when in crowded settings, and do your best to social distance. This is especially important as we gather more frequently with extended family and friends during the holiday season.
“I think that we still have many months in front of us before we see the pandemic receding,” he said. “I think we’re doing better, but we’re not there yet.”
Craig Clohessy: Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who currently serves on the board of Pfizer and is also a regular on national news programs like “Face the Nation,” recently suggested that with emerging antiviral treatments and childhood vaccinations, he expects the pandemic to be largely over in the U.S. by January. Are you that optimistic?
Bob Lutz: I think Dr. Gottlieb is very well respected and he certainly knows the science and the epidemiology. He also has great visibility on not only the prevention side of vaccines but also the treatment side with the antivirals that are currently in the pipeline.
(However), I think (his time assessment) is a bit optimistic. I think there’s a lot of unknowns. We’ve seen in Washington state and at the national level, where we have plateaued with our decreasing case rate from the delta surge and we’re actually now seeing an increase in some of the northeastern states as the weather’s turning colder and more people are going indoors. You still have a significant percentage of the U.S. population unvaccinated. We know that breakthrough infections, though rare, do occur. And so I think to say that the pandemic will be over by the beginning of or early in the new year is prematurely optimistic.
I really discourage people from having timelines or looking at dates like that. The virus, the pandemic, it doesn’t follow a calendar. It follows people’s behaviors, and we’ve seen that time in and time out that COVID-19 is a very behavior-sensitive virus. I should say the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) is a very behavior-sensitive virus. It takes advantage of situations where people’s behaviors make them more susceptible.
CC: What’s been the biggest challenge to convincing people to get vaccinated? The latest numbers in Asotin County show around 36 percent vaccinated, and just across the river in neighboring Nez Perce County in Idaho it’s at about 39 percent.
BL: Unfortunately, misinformation has been a significant driver in people’s hesitancies around vaccines. ... From the get-go, I will share with you that the name, “Operation Warp Speed,” was by no means a great name to tag the investment of billions upon billions of dollars to put this technology out there very quickly. That said, we also know the technology, because it’s identified as a new way of creating vaccines, has created in people’s minds concerns that this has been unproven and therefore that there are side effects and we don’t know the long-term effects of the vaccines.
What I would say is that the vaccines, although a new way to stimulate the immune system, nonetheless does the exact same thing as those vaccines like the flu vaccine, or the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) that have been derived from cell cultures. It still stimulates the body’s immune system, it just does so in a different sense. I think there has been so much misinformation that has been spread, not only in some of the traditional media but also unfortunately through social media.
I would say also that unfortunately the trusted messenger — be it physicians, be it public health — have been called into question. People question authority, so unfortunately, those trusted messengers are no longer trusted. And so sometimes our messages fall on deaf ears.
CC: Following along that line, what do you say to those in the medical profession who are both vocal anti-vaccination proponents and pushing unproven treatments like ivermectin?
BL: When we graduate from medical school, certainly when I did, we recited the Hippocratic Oath, and a part of it goes primum non nocere — first, do no harm.
Unfortunately, I think physicians, because they have letters behind their name, or providers, just because they are still trusted messengers — though as I noted not as trusted as they used to be — they have credibility. When an individual with perceived credibility ... is providing misinformation that can do more harm than good, I would say that those individuals are really not practicing medicine in a medical fashion. And it’s unfortunate because they’re misleading people and they’re not following the science.
CC: How do you see the pandemic playing out in the long run? Will we be getting booster shots for the rest of our lives?
BL: All the science right now suggests that COVID-19 ... will become endemic, meaning it’s one of those five circulating coronaviruses that every American, every person around the world, deals with on a regular basis. We know that our bodies develop natural immunities to those viruses, we also know that natural immunity tends to wane with time. That’s why right now we’ve been really emphasizing the vaccines. Boosters are being recommended for significant populations because immunity wanes with time.
CC: Some of our local government officials have expressed opposition to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers. Overall, do you think the mandates Inslee has put in place have been helpful?
BL: People are very concerned about government overreach. I think when you look back at the history of this pandemic, what people will look back at is the death rate. We can still site the death rate, or the presumed death rate, from the pandemic of 1918. We see many, many more people affected by the pandemic flu of 1918 than actually died of it, but nonetheless those are metrics that we know.
When you look overall at how Washington state has done, ... we have one of the 10th lowest death rates in the country. Those with lower death rates are much smaller states like Vermont or Maine. If you look at the population, we actually have the greatest population of any of the 10 states with the least number of deaths. I’m looking at a document right now, and our death rate is 116 per 100,000 residents. We compare that to Vermont at 62 per 100,000; they have a very high vaccine rate. Look at that in comparison to Mississippi, which is doing the worst at 351 per 100,000 — three times worse.
Gov. Inslee’s recommendations and then proclamations or mandates have really, early on, done incredibly good work at preventing COVID-19 spread.
Those proclamations and mandates have been based on the science and I think history will look back and say some states did better than others. Those (mandates and regulations) have been, in many ways, life-saving for Washingtonians.
CC: What would be your advice to readers moving forward?
BL: Vaccinations really have to be something we look at as positive. People get vaccinated for childhood illnesses. How many of your readers have not been vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella, or for other vaccine-preventable diseases? For many physicians, they’ve never seen a case of measles or a case of mumps, because these vaccines are so effective. Truly, the way we can get through the pandemic faster and looking in the rear-view mirror is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice those preventive measures, especially when you’re indoors.
CC: I’d be remiss not to ask. What’s your current employment status with the Spokane Regional Health District?
BL: Well, I no longer work at Spokane Regional Health District. I was terminated last year and so am no longer employed there.
CC: I’ve read news reports that you have pending action against Spokane health seeking reinstatement to your former position. What is the status of that action?
BL: There was an administrative claim made (that was) placed a couple of weeks ago. It’s still pending at this time.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
BL: One of my sayings I’ve come to believe is that “lessons learned cannot be lessons forgotten.” I do hope that at the end of the day, all of us have learned lessons, maybe good, maybe bad — but hopefully mistakes we’ve made will not be mistakes we make in the future.
I just really encourage people to support each other, support the community, and we’ll get through it. But it’s going to take some time.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.