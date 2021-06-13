Downtown Dayton fire burns Eagles building, damages others

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
DAYTON — The Dayton Eagles building caught fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was quickly, fully involved. The fire appeared to be contained just before 5:30 p.m., as firefighters from College Place entered the building to check for hot spots, according to a social media post by Columbia County Port Director, Jennie Dickinson.
Columbia County Fire District 3 was joined by crews from Waitsburg, Dixie, Walla Walla County District 4, Walla Walla ladder trucks, and Walla Walla strike teams. Nearly a dozen fire trucks were on scene.
Reports of a firefighter being “stuck on the second floor” or having “fallen through the roof” quickly began circulating on social media. The firefighter from Columbia Walla Walla Fire District 2, was injured and taken to the ER after getting hit by a fire hose, and the family confirmed that he was doing well shortly after.
The building has not been occupied and the members of the Eagles have been preparing the building for upcoming events. Volunteers have been working to repair the roof and finish up other projects throughout the building. The first official event was planned for All Wheels Weekend, according to multiple witnesses at the scene. The roof was just repaired and an inspection was pending.
The day of the fire sent plumes of smoke visible miles away. Residents in Waitsburg could smell the smoke before many knew there was a fire. It was apparent at the scene that the buildings adjacent to the Eagles building suffered water and smoke damage, if not fire damage. Buildings down the block and across the street also appear to have substantial exposure to smoke.
Specific details surrounding the fire, including the cause of the blaze and damage to surrounding buildings, was unavailable at the time The Times went to print.
— Beka Compton, The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday
Valley County property assessments rise 23%
Valley County property values have increased 23 percent over 2020, Valley County Assessor June Fullmer told Valley County commissioners on Monday.
Valley County had the second highest median home price for any county in Idaho at about $482,000, just behind Blaine County at about $483,000, Fullmer said.
Valley County property values hit an all-time high of about $6.27 billion with new construction also setting records, Fullmer said.
The total value figure is up from about $5.06 billion last year. The previous highest property value was about $5.51 billion in 2008.
Fullmer said that she thought COVID would slow the housing market, but it did just the opposite. “People want to move up here,” she said.
Generally, the amount of property taxes charged on a property will not increase at same percentage as the value change, according to a letter from Fullmer to be sent out with the new valuation.
Each local government and taxing district is limited by state law on the amount of property taxes that can be collected each year, the letter said.
The Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov will have a property tax estimator posted by June 18.
New construction added a record value of about $157 million to the market, up from about $93 million last year.
The median home price in McCall was about $473,000, up from $438,000 last year. The median price in Lake Fork was the highest county-wide at about $585,000, up from about $462,000 last year.
The median house price in Donnelly, which includes Tamarack Resort, was $467,000, up from $416,000 last year.
McCall has been a hot spot for home sales the past few years, but there have been a lot of sales and significant increases in value in Cascade and southern Valley County, said Anthony Francesconi of the assessor’s office.
Home prices in the city of Cascade saw the largest increase last year, with a median value of about $356,000, up from about $187,000 last year.
Values are likely to increase throughout the year, Francesconi said.
Lakefront values on Payette Lake reached $14,900 per linear foot in 2020, far short of the highest value of about $23,000 per foot in 2008.
There were 729 bare land sales in 2020 to establish 2021 values, up from 272 in 2019, the assessor’s office reported.
Valley County had the highest number of bare land sales in the state, Fullmer said.
There were 448 sales of properties with homes in 2020, up from 419 in 2019.
The maximum homeowner tax exemption increased from $100,000 to $125,000 in 2021.
The total number of parcels in the county in 2021 was 24,770, up from 24,109 last year.
Irrigated farming values decreased from $657 per acre to $593 per acre. Dryland farming increased in value from $487 per acre last year to $503 per acre.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday