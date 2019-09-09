Down Under and on top

Jake Finlay, of Goondiwindi, Australia, hangs on during his run in the PRCA Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc Riding competition Thursday evening at the Lewiston Roundup. The Aussie scored an 83.5.
