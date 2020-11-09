Down the hill

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Sawyer Carl Spencer, a third-generation logger, looks on from a safe distance Thursday after he felled a 100-foot tree in the St. Joe National Forest. Spencer said he fells about 30 to 40 trees per day. The physically grueling work that goes into it allows him to work for roughly six hours before he gets too fatigued. Once he gets tired, he said, mistakes can easily be made.

