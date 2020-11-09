Down the hill

Sawyer Carl Spencer, a third-generation logger, looks on from a safe distance Thursday after he felled a 100-foot tree in the St. Joe National Forest. Spencer said he fells about 30 to 40 trees per day. The physically grueling work that goes into it allows him to work for roughly six hours before he gets too fatigued. Once he gets tired, he said, mistakes can easily be made.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Should there be a mask mandate in Idaho?
You voted: