Winter Spirit needs more Mike Thomases.
Janet Ray, a board member for the annual Winter Spirit holiday light display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park, said Thomas is one of the event’s most reliable volunteers. And Thomas — bundled against the cold about 20 feet up in the bucket of his Avista service truck — couldn’t disagree.
“I’ve been doing it for about 20-plus years now, so I’d say I’m pretty reliable,” Thomas said while using a hook at the end of a yellow fiberglass pole to extricate a string of lights from a tangle of branches. “I enjoy doing it for the community.”
That community spirit is what carries the popular tradition through its complicated set up in the fall and teardown after the holiday season ends, said Ray. But it’s always tough stringing together enough volunteers to get both tasks done in a timely manner.
“I was hoping for a lot more,” she said of Saturday’s turnout on a frigid, windy morning. “As long as we’re here, we need volunteers.”
Those who want to lend a hand may come to Locomotive Park at the northern end of 21st Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every coming Saturday until the job is done. No groups were scheduled to help Saturday, but Ray said some local 4-H chapters were on hand last weekend. The Winter Spirit Facebook page will have continually updated information on the need for volunteers.
Ray said weather has been a complicating factor this year. Board members and other volunteers began taking down the thousands of strings of lights last weekend, but they couldn’t get any lifts into the park because of all the snow that was still on the ground. And Ray decided to cancel Monday’s scheduled assistance from several Lewis-Clark State College student groups for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service because she thought it would be too muddy.
“But of course, now it froze,” she said.
So the student groups have rescheduled for this Friday. But there was an upside to all the frozen turf: The lifts could finally be put to use. Several were scooting around the park Saturday morning, with workers peeling away the long, colorful strings from the treetops and dropping them on the ground. Workers on the ground came behind, carefully coiling each string before laying them into plastic tote boxes.
“Today we have more lift operators than people picking up,” remarked board member Mellody Gregg.
Unlike the Homer Simpsons of the world who just wad up their lights and stuff them in a box to create an aggravating challenge for their next holiday season, the Winter Spirit workers have a system.
“We have them all sorted by color,” Ray said. “So they’re all completely sorted and gone through once they go in the (storage) sheds. Right now we’re not particular about the colors. But then we have people in the sheds who will go through each one, test them, and then put them in the color-coordinated totes. Then we put them on the shelves and we know where they are.”
Thomas said he is a local Avista representative in Orofino. But he isn’t the only Avista employee who helps with the effort, Ray said. The utility also puts up and takes down all the lighted poinsettia swags that adorn Main Street. Those will likely come down next weekend, depending on worker availability.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com