DON’T:

  • Grab a blind or visually impaired person to lead them.
  • Pet or distract a guide dog or try to guide the dog.
  • Give directions by saying “over there.”
  • Shout at the person.
  • Be afraid to have a casual conversation with someone who is blind or visually impaired.

DO:

  • Ask if they need assistance rather than assuming.
  • Introduce yourself and let the blind or visually impaired person know when you have left the room.
  • Give specific directions like “the door is on your left.”
  • Speak directly to the person, not the sighted person that might be with them.
  • Remember that a blind or visually impaired person is still a person.

Tags