DON’T:
- Grab a blind or visually impaired person to lead them.
- Pet or distract a guide dog or try to guide the dog.
- Give directions by saying “over there.”
- Shout at the person.
- Be afraid to have a casual conversation with someone who is blind or visually impaired.
DO:
- Ask if they need assistance rather than assuming.
- Introduce yourself and let the blind or visually impaired person know when you have left the room.
- Give specific directions like “the door is on your left.”
- Speak directly to the person, not the sighted person that might be with them.
- Remember that a blind or visually impaired person is still a person.